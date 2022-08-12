FDA Now Recommends 3 At-Home Tests for Accurate COVID Results

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

According to new U.S. recommendations announced on Thursday, if you were exposed to COVID-19, perform three home tests rather than two to ensure you are not affected.

The Food and Drug Administration previously recommended performing two quick antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. New studies reveal that the strategy may miss too many positive cases and that people may transfer the coronavirus to others if they don’t show any symptoms.

People who believe they may have been exposed but have no symptoms should follow the revised advice. Two tests spaced 48 hours apart can still be used by those who are experiencing symptoms.

