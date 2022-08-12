American Airlines to Cut Hundreds of Flights Out of CLT

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

More changes are coming to American Airlines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

American Airlines is currently the largest carrier at the CLT airport. More changes will impact many travelers.

The airline says while they will not cut any routes, there will be fewer routes come the fall.

According to the airline, American will stop operating 503 flights starting in September.

In October, 595 flights were canceled. Officials from American Airlines did not indicate which flights will be canceled.

Officials from American Airlines stated that passengers whose forthcoming flights may be affected by these alterations will be informed about an alternate flight.

The airline’s standard schedule change policy allows for a full refund if the passenger’s request for the adjustment is unsuccessful.

