OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Slammed With Murder Charge For Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

On August 10, law enforcement officials in Hawaii arrested Only Fans model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Clenney’s arrest comes almost three months after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Toby Obumseli to death in their Florida condo.

According to CBS, authorities from the Hawaii County police worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Clenney in Laupahoehoe, an area along the Big Island’s Hamakua coastline. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by officials in Miami Dade County, Florida. The 26-year-old will be held at the East Hawaii Detention Center until her next court appearance on Thursday.

On April 3, Clenney was arrested following a domestic dispute with Obumseli at the One Paraiso luxury building in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, where the two shared an apartment. Authorities found Obumseli with a deep knife wound to his shoulder. The young man was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers say the two struggled before Obumseli was stabbed. Viral video footage obtained by TMZ showed Clenney, a well-known video vixen, covered in blood as she lay on the floor in handcuffs.

According to her attorney Frank Prieto, the social media star was in Hawaii at a rehab facility seeking therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse. “I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto told The Miami Herald. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, boasts over 2 million followers on Instagram. She was previously featured in the music video for G-Eazy’s 2015 smash, “Me, Myself and I.” She and Obsumseli were dating for less than two years before the relationship turned violent. Friends close to the former pair said that their relationship had been rocky for a while prior to the deadly dispute. “We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn, a close friend of both Clenney and Obumseli alleged to Local 10 News. Following the incident, Clenney told officials that she stabbed Obsumseli out of self-defense during their dispute, but Vaughn said she didn’t believe Obumseli would “put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself.” His family has also denied the allegations. “We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that,” said Karen Egbuna, a cousin of Obumseli, according to CBS Miami.

