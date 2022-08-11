China Discovers New ‘Langya’ Virus

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Not again!

There is a new virus outbreak in China, where at least 35 people have fallen ill thus far.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 is still spreading throughout much of the United States, and monkeypox has been deemed a public health emergency. The new virus, also known as LayV or Langya Henipavirus, hasn’t yet been shown to be very harmful.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Taiwan, no fatalities have been associated with the sickness characterized by the common symptoms of fever, exhaustion, coughing, and headache. Some of those infected have experienced problems with their liver and/or kidney function due to the infection.

