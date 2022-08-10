Republican Group Launches Attack Ad On Herschel Walker, Who Somehow Blames Raphael Warnock

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Booooy, sometimes it be your own people.

This is a story about Herschel Walker, so by “your own people,” I certainly don’t mean Black people as Walker, at this point, falls deep into the sunken place corners of the “all skin folk ain’t kinfolk” category. Walker’s “people” are Republicans, and it was a group of Republicans who ran an ad that featured his ex-wife alleging that Walker put a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her.

Walker’s ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman can be heard saying that “he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out” in the ad published by the Republican Accountability PAC, which Fox News described as “a group of Republican operatives opposed to Donald Trump and some of the candidates the former president’s backing this election cycle.”

So, Walker responded by releasing a video in which he said he was “glad” the ad was launched because it gave him the opportunity to explain that his ex’s comments were “taken out of context” and that his mental health state at the time was the reason for the alleged domestic violence incident.

So, whatever—there may or may not be truth to the idea that mental illness is what caused Walker to abuse his wife in an incident he claims he doesn’t even remember. (I don’t believe it for a second, but I am not a mental health or domestic violence specialist.) But Walker’s response video predictably devolved into him just straight up lying as usual.

“My opponents don’t care about the truth,” he said. “The fact is Sen. Warnock can’t talk about accomplishments. He’s failed Georgia. So he and his friends will lie and deceive.”

The problem? Walker does not have a shred of proof that his opponent in Georgia’s Senate race, Sen. Raphael Warnock, had anything to do with the ad—because he didn’t. How TF is Warnock’s campaign associated with the Republican Accountability PAC? How, Sunken Place Sway?

And see, this is what I hate about conservative politicians. These people shout “fake news” at anything reported in the media that they don’t like. But the truth is journalists for credible news publications have a far higher standard for truth and accountability than politicians do. There is no way in hell I’d ever be able to get away with reporting that Warnock’s campaign was directly involved with the attack ad on Walker without any sources or other forms of evidence (let alone proof) to substantiate the claim. That ain’t how it works. That’s why conservative news outlets are still drowning in lawsuits related to the demonstrably false “stop the steal” propaganda pushed by Trump.

In this case, Walker can’t even accuse someone of being dishonest without being dishonest himself. It’s frustrating. It’s also conservative politics as usual.

