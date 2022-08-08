Charlotte
HomeLocal

Charlotte Shelters Still In Need of Help As Animal Intake Increases

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Beagles From Mass Breeding Factory Up For Adoption At Animal Rescue Center In Virginia

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Local animal shelters are desperately seeking help after seeing the highest animal intake numbers in years. With so many animals coming in, many are reaching crisis levels.

Shelters are asking that those who are able to foster an animal, adopt, or send a donation.

Here are some local shelters, and links to their adoptable pets:

CMPD Animal Care & Control

York County Humane Society

Humane Society of Charlotte

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

Lancaster SPCA

Greater Charlotte SPCA

Read the full story here.

Animal Shelter , charlotte , local

    • Close