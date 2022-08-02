Today is National Night Out Day! Here Are Some Fun Things to Do in CLT

CLOSE
Today is National Night Out Day! Yes, that’s actually a thing.
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this strange yet exciting day, look no further.
Here are some things to do tonight in the Charlotte area:
- Half Price Bays at Topgolf (2 locations)
- All Day
- $13.50-23.50
- Various locations
- Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express (time varies)
- $2.00
- Regal Cinema (multiple locations)
- Kannapolis National Night Out — free school supplies, free food, music, more
- 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- FREE
- Veterans Park (Kannapolis)
- North End National Night Out
- 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Camp North End
- Family Feud style trivia with Mindless Minutia
- 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Find several more events here.