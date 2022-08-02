Charlotte
Today is National Night Out Day! Here Are Some Fun Things to Do in CLT

Today is National Night Out Day! Yes, that’s actually a thing.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this strange yet exciting day, look no further.

Here are some things to do tonight in the Charlotte area:

  1. Half Price Bays at Topgolf (2 locations)
    • All Day
    • $13.50-23.50
    • Various locations
  2. Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express (time varies)
    • $2.00
    • Regal Cinema (multiple locations)
  3. Kannapolis National Night Out — free school supplies, free food, music, more
    • 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Veterans Park (Kannapolis)
  4. North End National Night Out
    • 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Camp North End
  5. Family Feud style trivia with Mindless Minutia
    • 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Brewers at 4001 Yancey

Find several more events here.

