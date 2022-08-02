Kendrick Lamar Bringing Tour to Charlotte Tonight

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar will be in the Queen City tonight for his “The Big Steppers” tour!

The show will take place at the Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Joining Kendrick on his tour are artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Tickets for the show start at $35. Tickets can still be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Can’t make it to this show? Here are the rest of the U.S. tour dates and locations: