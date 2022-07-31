Storms Likely to Continue Through Sunday in the Charlotte Area

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday night brought heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout much of the Charlotte area. Storms caused a delay in Saturday’s Charlotte FC game.

Heat and humidity are likely to keep these storms coming through Sunday.

Sunday temperatures will likely stay slightly under 90 degrees. Due to a change in weather patterns, there is a high chance for storms through Sunday.

Heavy rain will be the biggest concern, especially for those in the mountains and foothills on Sunday.

Next week is expected to begin dry as temperatures increase. A heat wave will return to kick off the first week of August.

Stay safe, and keep up with the news for updates on potential flash flooding.

