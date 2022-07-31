CATS to Adjust Service Routes Due to Labor Shortages

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

More changes are coming to CATS services.

Several routes in the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus network and the LYNX Blue Line will have their frequency adjusted starting on Monday, August 15.

In efforts to improve the dependability of CATS’ services, timetable changes are being made in response to a general labor shortage that has influenced CATS’ operations.

There will be pop-up and virtual meetings regarding the upcoming service modifications:

Pop-up meetings:

August 2 from 6 – 8 a.m. Cornelius Park and Ride – 2300 Sefton Park Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

August 2 from 6 – 8 a.m. Davidson-Gateway Park and Ride – 630 Davidson Gateway Drive, Davidson, NC, 28036

August 3 from 12 – 2 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. Charlotte Transportation Center – 310 E. Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

August 4 from 6 – 8 a.m. Northcross Park and Ride – 17126 Northcross Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

August 4 from 6 – 8 a.m. Huntersville-Gateway Park and Ride – 10300 Compass Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Virtual meetings via CATS YouTube:

August 4 at noon

August 4 at 6 p.m.

