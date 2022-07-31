Packing Your Kid’s Lunch? Here Are Some Cheap Lunches They’ll Love

It’s that time of year again!
Students are back in school, and many parents are wondering what they’re going to eat. With the government’s free school lunch program ending, you may find that packing your kid’s lunch is cheaper.
If you want to take the lunchbox route, here are some school lunches that your kid will love and won’t break your bank:
Bite-sized finger food that is fully customizable and can be wrapped in a tortilla or pita bread.
A fun twist on a classic grilled cheese.
These quesadillas will become an easy, go-to recipe that you and your kid will love.
The perfect protein-packed breakfast or snack.
5. Stovetop Mac and Cheese with White Cheddar
A quick classic.
Take that old-school sandwich to a new level.
Kids love pizza!