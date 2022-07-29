Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in Emotional Video

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time since hitting the comedian onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith addressed the issue that occurred with Chris Rock.

Will, 53, apologizes to Rock, 57, in a video uploaded Friday on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, four months after the actor struck him across the face at the Oscars.

“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out,” Will said. “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Will took offense to a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at the ceremony on March 27 and slapped Rock on live television before winning the Best Actor award. Jada, age 50, has alopecia.

