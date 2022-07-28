Fear Of A Black Planet: Ex-Marine Plotted To Create ‘White Ethno-State’ By Rape, Court Documents Say

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A police officer allegedly helped a U.S. Marine purchase illegal weapons, which the Marine planned to use to commit vicious hate crimes: An American story.

In fact, this is very much characteristically America since earlier this month, every single House Republican voted down an amendment to a bill that would require investigations into white supremacist and neo-Nazi activity in the military and federal law enforcement.

It’s almost as if they don’t care about white supremacists infiltrating the U.S. military or the feds—or they just don’t think it’s a real concern.

And yet…

According to NBC News, Matthew Belanger—a former Marine who was discharged last year for “other than honorable” misconduct, “specifically for dissident/extremist activity”—has been charged with gun violations and is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted. But that’s far from this story’s most horrific and disturbing part.

Last month, a criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for Hawaii alleging that Belanger paid a Long Island, New York, police officer to buy illegal firearms for him while he was still serving as a Marine in Honolulu. This prompted an investigation by the FBI, which suspected that Belanger was planning an attack on a New York synagogue and the people who practice their faith there.

“The investigation was grounded in evidence that defendant was using social media to conspire with others, including members of a group called Rapekrieg, to commit…hate crimes,” the court filing said.

Now, we’re at the most horrific part. Content warning: Rape, antisemitism, child murder.

The filing went on to describe how the aptly named Rapekrieg group “had procured weapons, uniforms, and tactical gear, and discussed committing attacks on a synagogue, Jewish persons, women, and minorities, including the rape of ‘enemies’ to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate, and the rape of white women to increase the production of white children in furtherance of Rapekrieg’s goal of creating a white ethno-state through accelerationist means.”

Members of the group identified Belanger as their leader and the author of a graphic manifesto.

“Rape, for example, is an extremely effective tool against our many foes, as its verbal use as a threat or direct use against an individual greatly reduces enemy morale and strikes a nameless fear in their hearts,” the manifesto read, according to court documents. “While this is especially effective against females, the emasculated cesspool of progressive males is just as affected, being inherently effeminate themselves.”

“If you have any doubts about being able to pull the trigger on a Jewish child, then you are not mentally prepared for the level of violence that first-world collapses will bring,” another part of the manifesto states. “To be successful in this battle for survival, the white man must learn to hate, seeing red the moment he lays his eyes on a member of the race that has inflicted unspeakable horrors onto his people.”

To add insult to all that injury, Belanger even had the expressed caucasity to try to drag Black people into his Nazi nonsense.

According to NBC, Belanger allegedly had a Twitter account he used “to generate Black hate towards the Jewish community by making derogatory statements while disguised as a Jewish man.” (Belanger must not be aware that all racist white people are pretty much the same to us.)

From NBC:

Rapekrieg members would conduct training once a year — since 2017 — using real firearms. They also trained with airsoft guns in woods across from a Long Island synagogue that they had initially planned to “shoot up,” the documents said.

They later “decided that burning it down at night using Molotov cocktails was a better plan,” according to the FBI.

So, given that these are obviously people who should not be allowed to live and breathe gaming the general public, prosecutors requester that the judge presiding over Belanger’s case requested that he be kept behind bars pending trial.

“Given that a sentence of imprisonment would force defendant to reside with members of racial and ethnic groups for which he has articulated extreme hate and whose existence he has advocated be eliminated through violence…demonstrates that defendant is a risk of non-appearance or flight that cannot be reasonable mitigated by any condition of combination of conditions,” prosecutors argued.

Apparently, the court agreed and denied Belanger’s motion for release.

If only white supremacists were labeled critical race theory. Republicans would certainly have voted differently.

