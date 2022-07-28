Exclusive Interview: Newcomer Brandon Perea Is Grateful To Work With Jordan Peele On ‘Nope’

Many fans have swarmed to theaters to check out Jordan Peele’s sci-fi and horror film Nope. We had the opportunity to speak with the cast ahead of its release. Newcomer Brandon Perea was the perfect addition to the cast. He talks with Global Grind in an exclusive interview about his latest role in the film, why he was grateful to work alongside Peele and the cast, and his future in filmmaking. Check out the interview above.

Nope drew millions to the movies to discover what unusual things Peele could conjure up in his mind for his latest and most successful release. Peele was thoughtful to cast great talents and familiar faces like Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. He also scored a huge bonus with actor Brandon Perea, who may be a fresher face to the screen but he definitely knows how to nail the part.

Brandon Perea talks with Global Grind in an exclusive interview about his latest role in Jordan Peele’s film Nope. Perea plays Angel, who is a tech wizard. As soon as his character is introduced, Angel doesn’t stray away from sharing all of his beliefs regarding extraterrestrials. Perea served as comedic relief at times and added motivation for the other characters involved.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Perea shares intimate details of his audition.

“He was like, ‘You know what? That’s what I’m going to do. Yeah, I’m going to rewrite my script,’” Perea recalls his conversation with Peele. “I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. You got the job.’”

Perea describes how he even made Peele cry in the callback audition.

“Boom, instant tears. I started going on a whole spiel,” Perea continued. “‘Man, with Hollywood stuff, you get beat down — it’s a roller coaster full of ups and downs. Thank you for trusting me. You go through a million nos to get one yes, and I’d go through a billion to get this one.’ And Jordan started crying as well. I remember him removing his glasses just like, ‘You got me, man, you got me.’”

The young star expresses how grateful he is to work alongside Peele and the cast in his breakout role, and he looks forward to creating his own films in the future. Check out our exclusive interview with the Brandon Perea above.

Exclusive Interview: Newcomer Brandon Perea Is Grateful To Work With Jordan Peele On ‘Nope’ was originally published on globalgrind.com