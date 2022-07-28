Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Tickets Now on Sale

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You can now purchase a ticket to win this year’s Charlotte St. Jude Dream Home!

The house this year is being constructed once more by Jeff Newton and his crew at Newton Custom Homes and Realty, close to the center of Monroe, North Carolina.

In an effort to raise a record $2.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, only 26,000 tickets will be made available. By selling out the 22,500 tickets that were available in just 9 days the previous year, WBTV viewers contributed to breaking a record.

The just under 2,800 square foot home on Arden Drive will be stuffed with unique features. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and special features including a keeping area off the kitchen and a fireplace.

By reserving your $100 ticket, you can enter to win the house. Additionally, you’ll have a chance to win several other fantastic items

