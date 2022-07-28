12 College Dorm Essentials for Your College Student

CLOSE
Sending your child off to college can be pretty scary as a parent. Luckily, if you prepare them properly, you can ease many of your worries.
Here are 12 college dorm essentials to send your student off with:
- Phone Wallet – This ensures they always have their student ID, access cards, license, and payment cards handy.
- Desk Lamp – They’ll appreciate this during those late study nights.
- Power Strip – Keep all those electronics charged.
- Command Strips/Hooks – To hang their favorite pictures!
- LED Lights – To add a little style to their dorm.
- Wireless Printer – Sometimes, a walk to the library is too much. Especially, before class.
- Laundry Hamper – Trust me.
- Fan – Dorms can get hot.
- Plastic Storage Bins – They’ll need the extra space.
- Water Filter Pitcher – Who wants to use those water fountains with so many germs?
- Roku Streaming Device/TV – A little entertainment in between those studies.
- Shower Shoes – Do I need to explain?