Halle Berry called Keke Palmer by her government name when the actress said she looked better than her in a viral clip from an interview.

Everyone knows Palmer is a jokester. In a press tour for her latest movie “Nope” by Jordan Peele, she sat with Wired and answered the most-searched questions about her that fans look up on the internet.

The Twitter clip went viral of Keke answering “Who does Keke Palmer look like?”

She then proceeds to answer it in a very serious like manner saying, “That means that people have been looking at me and being like ‘she looks like somebody’ And I know the person that they’re hoping to find, which is who they’ve been telling me I look like my entire life.”

To our surprise, she says, “Which is Halle Berry. I’m kidding.” After laughing up a storm she then says “I look better” with a straight face and then followed up with “No, Angela Bassett.”

Halle Berry herself got a hold of this clip and called her out by her government name Lauren.

The veteran actress followed up by saying she adores Keke and can’t wait to see her new movie.

See the full WIRED interview below.

Halle Berry Jumps Into Auntie Mode When Keke Palmer Says She Looks Better Than Her was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com