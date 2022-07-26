Front Page News: Dallas Airport Shooter Previously Claimed Chris Brown Was Her Husband [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden has made his first appearance since being tested positive for COVID-19. He says that he’s still congested but he’s sleeping better. On the other hand, VP Kamala Harris is meeting with officials in Indiana about the abortion laws in the state.

The Dallas Love Field shooter has been made public. The 37-year-old woman fired shots at the ceiling inside the airport after yelling about her husband cheating. Previously in other criminal instances, she’s been in, he said that she was “God’s prophet” and was married to Chris Brown.

Hear about these stories and more in the Front Page News.

SEE: Woman Who Fired Shots Inside Of Dallas Love Field Airport Previously Claimed Chris Brown Is Her Husband

