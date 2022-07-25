Parts of Charlotte Area Move to Code Red for COVID

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people in code red or high exposure counties to wear masks inside indoor public areas, remain up to date on vaccines, and get tested if any symptoms appear.

The number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID cases in a region determines the levels, which are low (green), medium (yellow), and high (red).

According to CDC data, there were 729 COVID cases in Rowan, 1,282 in Cabarrus, and 1,292 in Gaston counties between July 11 and 24.

This week, nine counties in North Carolina were upgraded from medium- to high-risk status, bringing the overall number of high-risk counties to 50, according to The News & Observer.

Stay safe!

