Another Hot and Stormy Week Ahead for Charlotte

Expect more of last week’s weather as July comes to an end.

For the duration of the upcoming work week, highs in the Metro will primarily stay at or above 90°, while the High Country will cool to the 80s.

Isolated to scattered storms are to blame for the comfort of the few areas in the Piedmont and Foothills. The areas will experience temperatures below 90 degrees on any given day this week.

In the following days, Tuesday and Wednesday represent our best possibilities for rain as a cold front moves southward. Although weak storms will predominate, powerful cells could form throughout this period.