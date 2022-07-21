American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at CLT After Take-Off

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A technical problem prompted an American Airlines flight to return to Charlotte Douglas International Airport after takeoff Tuesday night. But before that landing, it circled the airport for more than two hours.

According to airline spokesman Andrew Trull, Flight No. 1849 from Charlotte to Portland, Oregon, reported a “possible mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff at around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. He did not elaborate on the problem.

After the report was filed, the aircraft circled the airport because of bad weather and to waste fuel before safely landing at 10:03 p.m.

Six crew members and 184 passengers were on board the airplane.

No injuries were recorded, according to Trull. All travelers received hotel accommodations for the night before boarding a different flight at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday to Portland.

