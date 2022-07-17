FLIP Circus in Concord Ends This Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family, the FLIP circus will feature its last shows this week.

The FLIP circus takes place in its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills. The shows began July 8 and will end July 24.

Guests can expect to see international performers, clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and daredevils during the shows.

Show times are:

7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday

12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Sunday.