Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats.

These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not provided a chance to be educated in larger and already established predominantly white institutions for a significant period following the reconstruction era. So, HBCUs were the solution to this problem, these places of higher learning have worked to educate large segments of the Black community for more than a century.

Today, we are breaking down the state of North Carolina which has the most Black HBCU undergraduate students enrolled in their universities and recognizing the HBCUs that are still thriving to this day.

(All Institutions are 4-year Universities)

Bennett College

Bennett College is one of the most unique HBCUs in the nation. Bennett is one of only two all-women’s HBCUs. The college was originally founded in 1873 as a coeducational institution by emancipated slaves. The Greensboro-based school has approximately 233 students enrolled.







Elizabeth City State University

Elizabeth City State University was founded in 1891. It was originally named Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School. The institution based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina has approximately 2,054 students enrolled.







Fayetteville State University

The institution located in Fayetteville, North Carolina was founded in 1867 when seven black men founded the Howard School to educate Black children. Fayetteville State is the second-oldest state-supported institution in North Carolina and has approximately 6,726 students enrolled.

Johnson C. Smith University

The Charlotte-based HBCU is a rare HBCU that finds itself in the middle of a large city. The school was founded in 1867 as The Freedmen’s College of North Carolina. The school has an enrollment of approximately 1,253 students.







Livingstone College

Livingstone College was founded in 1879 and has a rich tradition similar to its peers. In 1892, the institution hosted the first ever Black college football game in history. Livingstone College is located in Salisbury, North Carolina, and has an enrollment of approximately 845 students.

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University is the largest HBCU in the nation and is known for producing the most Black engineers in the nation. The school was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The institution has approximately 13,300 total students enrolled.

North Carolina Central University

Located in Durham, North Carolina, North Carolina Central University is the second largest HBCU in North Carolina. The institution was founded in 1910 and now has approximately 8,096 students enrolled on campus.







Saint Augustine’s University

Saint Augustine’s University was founded in 1867 and is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Saint Augustine is known for having one of the best HBCU track programs in history. The school has an enrollment of approximately 1,110 students.







Shaw University

Shaw University was founded in 1865 and is the first historically black university in the Southern United States according to its website. The institution is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has an enrollment of approximately 1,174 students.

Winston-Salem State University

Located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Winston-Salem State University has created a very unique culture and atmosphere. NBA superstar Chris Paul is currently enrolled as a student at the University. Winston-Salem State University was founded in 1892 and has approximately 5,190 students on campus.



