Is Da Brat Carrying A Baby!? See A Sneak Peak Of The New Episode Of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ [VIDEO]

If you haven’t caught up, Da Brat’s reality tv show, Brat Loves Judy is back! In the previous episode, we saw the wedding and it’s mishap and now they’re talking babies. The couple is discussing who will carry their child they want to have and how it would affect Brat’s music career.

Da Brat explains that no matter what, she’s determined to make all of her dreams come true and that includes carrying their baby and continuing to make music! See the clip below.

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.

