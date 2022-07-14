Smell that? Natural gas odor reported across Charlotte due to ‘weather inversion’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Do you smell something funny in the air around Charlotte?

The Charlotte Fire Department said they are receiving a high volume of calls related to a natural gas odor in the city.

Officials say not to worry and there is no need to report this odor. The smell is actually not related to gas.

The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg confirmed the smell is related to a weather inversion. They are working with Piedmont Natural Gas as they investigate the source of the odor.

“At this time, there are no natural gas leaks on our system. The widespread odor was caused by destruction of mercaptan tanks by a local company. We’re continuing to work with local authorities.”

