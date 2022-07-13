Le’Veon Bell Confirms He’s Skipping 2022 NFL Season To Focus On Boxing

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Le’Veon Bell is forgoing the 2022-2023 NFL season and will direct his energy toward a career in boxing, according to Grant Gordon of NFL Media. And whom will the 3x Pro Bowl running back meet in the squared circle for his debut? The 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player and 7x Pro Bowl running back, Adrian Peterson.

Bell and Peterson are scheduled to face off on Saturday, July 30, at Crypto.com Arena. The pair is one of five bouts being promoted by the celebrity boxing organization Social Gloves, and the evening’s theme is “No More Talk.” On Tuesday, Bell told reporters, “This is, I guess, like my introduction to kind of show what I’ll be doing and how I’ll be going about myself.”

Neither Bell nor Peterson have ever professionally boxed before, but Bell feels his first opponent ever has the right star power to make the night explosive. “Couldn’t have been a better name [than Peterson] for my first opponent,” he said.

Another fight that’s sure to get people talking as well is between former NBA player Nick “Swaggy P” Young and rapper Blueface, and their matchup is being billed as the “Battle of L.A.” YouTuber Austin McBroom, who also has his own bout that evening, began promoting “No More Talk” since early June.

McBroom spoke with TMZ Sports about a few fighters (who were unnamed at the time) as well as addressed allegations that he’d scammed investors with his past celebrity boxing events.

“This time around, we’re working with people who have been doing this for a while. We have a new team, new streaming partner, everything is new,” he said. “Guys that are really experienced, and I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to have another shot at this.”

“Everything in the past is behind us — no lawsuits,” he added, “fighters are paid and we’re ready to do this thing the right way and put on a show how it was supposed to be put on the first time around.”

