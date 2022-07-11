R. Kelly Allegedly Engaged To His Stockholm Sweetheart Joycelyn Savage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Long gone are the days when R. Kelly was primarily in the headlines for his once-impeccable music career, now the constant subject of a viral sex abuse trial that recently got him sentenced to 30 years in prison while facing even more charges in two still-pending cases.

The R&B Svengali has for the most part been universally ostracized by everyone — family, former friends, and past collaborators have all abandoned Kellz in his darkest-yet-most-deserving hour. His only support has been an insidious inner circle, dwindling number of diehard fans and his former-victim-turned-loyal-girlfriend Joycelyn Savage.

The latter is even now claiming to be engaged to the Pied Piper Of R&B.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A recently-obtained letter (seen above) that Savage wrote to the federal judge just before Kelly’s sentencing included an opening sentence where she clearly writes, “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé.” The letter was made in an attempt to get Judge Ann Donnelly to give Kelly a lenient sentence, with Savage referring to their relationship as “amazing” and even writing, “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” Speaking on behalf of other victims, many who stood at R. Kelly’s trial to denounce him for years of physical and sexual abuse, Savage boldly stated, “At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

More below on why family of the future Mrs. Kelly aren’t buying her engagement story, via TMZ:

“Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Savage’s parents, tells TMZ … she never made the engagement known to the family, and they’ve never even spoken about the possibility beforehand.

Griggs tells us he finds it odd Savage didn’t testify about it under oath, and instead slipped it into the letter submitted to the court. Savage’s family ‘strongly doubts’ the engagement story … and are wishing to reconnect with her to get the full story.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!‘

As it’s been made very clear in the past, particularly on the award-winning documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, Joycelyn has a very strained relationship with her family and refuses to listen to them or anyone else who tries to paint R. Kelly as a bad guy.

Although Savage is a grown woman turning 27 years old in just over a week, we can’t help but pray that she sees the truth of her controversial relationship with Robert. Most importantly, we hope she finds her way back to a family that misses her deeply.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src=”https://blackamericaweb.com” id=”1384375″ overlay=”true”]

R. Kelly Allegedly Engaged To His Stockholm Sweetheart Joycelyn Savage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com