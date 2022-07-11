CMS to Install Body Scanners in Middle Schools

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has more plans to improve school safety for the 2022-23 school year.

CMS will install body scanners in its 48 middle schools, according to Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh in an interview with The Charlotte Observer.

The equipment screens students for guns and weapons and is already installed in all 21 of the district’s traditional high schools. It is the same equipment used at the Bank of America Stadium.

23 guns were found on campuses across CMS during the first four months of the last school year.

“This is another one of those important steps to keep our schools safe and orderly,” said Hattabaugh.

The body scanning equipment will also be installed in CMS’ designated K-8 schools, said Eve White, executive director of communications.

