American Airlines Flight Forced to Return to CLT

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight experienced a slight delay in travel after returning to Charlotte Douglas International airport shortly after departing.

An American Eagle flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Birmingham was forced to return to CLT Thursday due to a “potential maintenance issue,” officials said.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the flight to Birmingham returned to Charlotte around 10 a.m. and landed safely.

American Eagle Flight 5270 had 59 customers and four crew members aboard. Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Passengers transferred to a different plane bound for Birmingham, American Airlines reported around noon Thursday.

