Children Can Watch Movies for Cheap at Cinemas in the Charlotte Area

This summer, treat your children to a trip to the movies at little cost.
Some movie theaters in the Charlotte area offer summer movie programs for kids that won’t break the bank or your budget.
Here are some movie programs for children in the area:
-
Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas Kids Summer Movie Series
- Location: 5336 Docia Crossing, Charlotte
- Every Tuesday and Thursday, from June 7th to August 9th, 2022
- Price: $1.50 for kids, $2 for adults
- Schedule:
- July 5th and 7th: Paw Patrol
- July 12th and 14th: Clifford the Big Red Dog
- July 19th and 21st: Penguins of Madagascar
- July 26th and 28th: Shrek
- August 2nd and 4th: Puss in Boots
-
Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express
- Location:
- Regal Starlight, 11240 US Hwy 29, Charlotte
- Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen, 7824 Rea Road, Charlotte
- Regal Franklin Square, 3778 East Franklin Blvd, Gastonia
- Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 14th to August 24th, 2022
- Price: $2
- Schedule based on location
- Location:
-
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse
- Location: Cinemark Tinseltown 14 in Salisbury
- 10 a.m. from June 15th to August 3rd on Wednesdays
- Price: $1.50
- Schedule:
- July 6th: Sing 2
- July 13th: Paw Patrol
- July 20th: Tom & Jerry
- July 27th: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- August 3rd: Clifford