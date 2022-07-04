Here’s Where to Watch Fireworks in the Charlotte Area

CLOSE
It’s the Fourth of July, and you may be looking for places to watch fireworks. The Charlotte area has many locations for you and your family to watch the colorful shows light up the sky.
Firework Shows in the Charlotte Area on July 4th:
-
WBT SkyShow: Fireworks after Team USA Baseball
- Time: Game starts at 6:05 p.m
- Location: Truist Field
- Those without tickets can watch the show from Romare Bearden Park
-
4th of July Celebration at U.S. National Whitewater Center
- Time: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Price: Free admission; $6 parking
-
Carowinds Celebrate America Fireworks Show
- Price: Park admission
-
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Time: Game starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Price: Game admission
- Atrium Health Ballpark
-
Lake Wylie Fireworks Display
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Buster Boyd Bridge, S.C. Hwy 49