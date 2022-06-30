105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Hornets forward Mile Bridges was reportedly arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

A report said Bridges and a woman were in an argument that turned physical on Tuesday. Police were called but Bridges had left the scene before LAPD arrived.

The woman required medical attention, TMZ reports.

The 24-year-old turned himself in and was charged with felony domestic violence Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County jail records show Bridges was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

He was released on $130,000 bail, according to reports. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Hornets Miles Bridges reportedly arrested for domestic violence in LA was originally published on wfnz.com