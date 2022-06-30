South Carolina Earthquakes Felt in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Did you feel it? Two earthquakes that shook parts of South Carolina could be felt miles away in the Charlotte area.

The first earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, east of Elgin. The second was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, also east of Elgin.

The mayor of Elgin, Melissa Emmons, expressed her concerns about the earthquakes.

“We keep being told, ‘yes, we’re on a fault line,’ but I’ve been there all my life, and I’ve never, never, experienced something like this,” said Emmons.

Residents in the Charlotte and Matthews area reported shakes to the United States Geological Survey following the earthquakes.

Read the full story here.