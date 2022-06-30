Charlotte Pharmacist Says Plan B Sold Out After Roe V. Wade Ruling

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The overturning of Roe V. Wade is impacting more than just abortion clinics.

Charlotte pharmacies are seeing an increase in emergency contraceptive purchases.

Following the recent surge in demand, CVS announced that they would be removing purchasing limits on the ‘morning-after’ pills. The limit was previously three per customer.

One Charlotte pharmacy reported being completely out of the product.

“We had sort of like a flurry of activities,” said pharmacist and owner of Doc’s Pharmacy Michael Ilodigwe. “People want to stock up to protect themselves.”

Ilodigwe said they sold out of both the brand and generic versions of Plan B.

The good news is, Ilodigwe said he does not expect any shortages in the pills, and they should be restocked by Thursday.

Read the full story here.