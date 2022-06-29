Free School Lunch Will End for Some CMS Students This Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Unfortunately for some families, many CMS students will no longer be eligible to receive free school lunches after this week.

The $3 billion Keep Kids Fed Act was signed on Friday as a compromise to the federal program that gave all students free breakfast and lunch. The program went into effect during the pandemic and will expire on Thursday due to Congress not extending the program.

The Keep Kids Fed Act extends all waivers through the summer. Children participating in CMS summer camps will still receive free meals. During the 2022-2023 school year, CMS will provide free breakfast in all schools, but not all students will receive free lunch.

Eligibility for free or reduced lunch will be determined by income.

“Students not approved for free lunch will need to have cash or money on account to pay for lunch,” said CMS spokeswoman Cassie Fambro.

Lunch prices are $2.50 for pre-K students, $2.75 for K-8 students, and $3 for 9-12 students. Reduced lunch meals are 40 cents.

Parents with qualifying income can apply for free or reduced lunch through CMS Nutrition Services.

