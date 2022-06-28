Kyrie Irving Calls Out Stephen A. Smith On Twitter, The ‘First Take’ Host Responds

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off opting in and announcing he will be suiting up as a Brooklyn Net for at least one more year, Kyrie Irving decided to call out one of his biggest “haters” Stephen A. Smith.

Kyrie Irving Had Time For Stephen A. Smith

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard let his Twitter fingers do all the talking. The face of ESPN and First Take host Stephen A. Smith is currently enjoying some well-deserved time off, but he still had something to say after Irving agreed to opt in and exercise his $37 million player option. Smith used the moment to chastize Irving.

“Did you see it, I saw the news, I know you saw the news. Oh, Kyrie Irving you opted in, after all, took that money didn’t you,” Smith begins his video saying. “One-year deal y’all, one year, $36.9 million dollars, exercises his player option. So what does that mean? To y’all, it means Kyrie is going to be a Brooklyn Net. You know what it means to me? I guess he’s a peon too huh. So you got to go to work, got to show up to work, you actually got to go to work. You gotta go up there and earn that money.”

Irving saw the video and responded by pointing out he’s “not around many 50 plus year olds” that talk like Smith and that his father and uncles could handle smith.

“@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN,” Irving tweeted.

If you thought Screaming Stephen was going to let Kyrie Irving have the last word, you thought wrong.

“Oh, you’ve got it twisted bro! Big Time! I don’t have to explain a damn thing to anyone — ESPECIALLY you and your father!!! (Your uncle, Rod Strickland is another matter — I love that brother. And I profoundly respect him…..always!” Smith began his clap back saying.

Stephen A. Smith’s feud with Kyrie Irving has become an entertaining spectacle and it’s only going to continue.

