2 Raleigh-Charlotte Piedmont Trains are Temporarily Out of Operation

Passengers traveling on two of the six Piedmont trains that run between Raleigh and Charlotte may have to readjust their travel plans.

State rail officials announced through a service alert on Twitter that Piedmont trains 74 and 75 won’t operate from Monday, June 27, through Thursday, July 14.

The suspension of operation is due to track work, officials said.

Both trains will run as usual on Monday, July 4, according to NC By Train, the official webpage for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Piedmont and Carolinian trains.

The other four Piedmont trains will run daily between the cities at earlier and later times.

