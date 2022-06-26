Michael Jordan Refuses to Take Picture With Two Fans in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Basketball legend, Michael Jordan, is being called out after he refused to take a picture with two young fans in Charlotte.

A TikTok video shows two kids waiting for LaMelo Ball outside a parking garage used by the Charlotte Hornets in Uptown.

Instead of seeing LaMelo Ball, the kids spotted Michael Jordan.

One of the kids asks for a picture, but Jordan refuses and tells them to put their phones down.

The kid on the scooter wore a pair of Jordans, the legend’s shoe brand.

Reactions to the video were split, with some people saying Jordan should have taken the time to take the picture, while others say Jordan was not wrong for refusing to take the picture.

