Charlotte Reacts To The Controversial Ruling of Roe v. Wade.

There has been an uproar amongst Charlotte residents since the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade.

Charlotte Abortion rights activists have been waiting for the decision since a draft opinion leak from Justin Samuel Alito appeared in May. The Supreme Courts decision went public Friday morning and people all over Charlotte have reacted immediately online. Not all Charlotte and NC residents are against the decision, some even celebrated.

Find out more reactions from Charlotte residents here:

Read more at: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article262846453.html#storylink=cpy