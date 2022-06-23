The First Monkeypox Case Has Been Reported in North Carolina

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The first case of Monkeypox has now been confirmed in the state of North Carolina.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services(NCDHHS) news release states the infection was identified by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health in a resident. They have not disclosed who or where the resident lives but confirmed they are isolated at home. Healthcare providers are in the process of reaching out to anyone who may have come in contact while the person.

Monkeypox has been a rising concern. With more than 3,300 cases reported worldwide and 156 cases confirmed in the United States. There have been no deaths from the outbreak so far.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

