Why to Expect Delays on Bus Routes in Charlotte

Charlotte Area Transit System is alerting riders to expect delays due to drivers being absent.

Charlotte bus riders should be aware of intermittent delays on Wednesday say the Charlotte Area Transit System. They have reported 107 driver absences.

CATS tweeted they are working to address this industry-wide labor shortage. Passengers can download the CATS-Pass app for real-time info on their bus route.

