Houston Baptist Star Darius Lee Shot & Killed While Attending A Gathering In New York City

Another bright star has been dimmed too soon. Houston Baptist confirmed men’s basketball star Darius Lee was tragically gunned down while attending a gathering in New York City.

Darius Lee’s Promising Career Was Tragically Cut Short

TMZ broke the news of the 21-year-old college hooper’s death. According to the website, the NYPD reports Darius Lee was shot and killed around 12:40 AM while attending a barbeque in Harlem. Local law enforcement said when they arrived on the scene following reports of gunfire, they found nine people, seven males and two females suffering from gunshot wounds.

The university later identified Lee as one of the seven males that got shot, and he was transported to a nearby hospital to treat his gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD. A firearm was discovered on the scene, and the shooter or shooters remains at large.

Houston Baptist officials mourned Lee’s passing on Monday (Jun.20). Men’s basketball head coach Ron Cottrell called the promising 6-foot-6, 230-pound wing “a remarkable young man.”

“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news,” Cottrell said. “My heart breaks for his mom, his sister, and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again someday.”

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person,” Cottrell said. “I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach, and we loved him so much,” Cottrell continued.

Last season, Lee stood out and was easily Houston Baptists’ best player, averaging 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Cassius Life sends our most profound and sincere condolences to Darius Lee’s family and friends.

