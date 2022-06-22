Charlotte Hospitals Offering Sign-On Bonuses to Tackle Staffing Shortage

CLOSE
A nursing shortage due to the ongoing pandemic is impacting many hospitals in North Carolina.
Charlotte hospitals are working to combat the issue by offering staff sign-on bonuses.
Novant Health and Atrium Health are offering bonuses of up to $20,000 in hopes of attracting quality talent. Bonuses differ by location, position, and need.
“We cannot afford to lose a person. We need to let them know we see you, I support you, I champion your sacrifice,” explained Meka Douthiyt, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.
Job openings can be found on Atrium Health Careers Facebook page and Novant Health website.