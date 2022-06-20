Charlotte Gas Prices See Small Drop Over the Past Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For those cringing at the sight of current gas prices, there may be some hope.

Charlotte gas prices fell slightly over last week. The average price of a gallon of regular gas fell 3.6 cents, sitting at $4.58 as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The price is still $1.01 higher than the previous high of $3.57 a gallon back in June of 2014.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis.

Experts say the coast isn’t clear just yet. There may still be some fluctuation ahead.

Read the full story here.