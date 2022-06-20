CMPD Receiving More Calls For Help As Temperatures Rise

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As temperatures continue to rise in the Charlotte area, so do calls being made to CMPD for help.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is preparing for more calls this summer. Within one week, the number of calls increased with the temperatures.

“Typically, what we see are people who are a little more testy this time of year,” said Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach. “It’s hot, it’s uncomfortable outside, but at the same time more people are coming outside.”

Within seven days, there were 9,269 calls for service, 631 calls more than the weekly average of 8,638.

Officials are hoping people will de-escalate matters before they turn violent.