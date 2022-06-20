Kenny Atkinson Will No Longer Be Charlotte Hornets Head Coach

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets are back in search of a new head coach after Kenny Atkinson backed out of filling the position.

Atkinson first agreed to take the job last week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Wojnarowski said Atkinson had ‘further conversations’ after the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win and believes it is in his best interest to remain the team’s top assistant.

Atkinson agreed to a four-year deal with the Hornets, but never signed a contract because of his ongoing season with the Warriors.