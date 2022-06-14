Gunna Pens A Passionate Letter To His Fans On His 29th Birthday

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard about the recent legal troubles of Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records label members Gunna and Young Thug.

The two Atlanta rappers were named in a 56 count indictment that includes 28 YSL affiliates in connection with charges such as conspiracy to violate RICO, murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and more.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, released his first official statement since being arrested in May on RICO charges. He took to his social media accounts to declare that he was innocent and state that he was being “falsely accused.” A host of celebrities shared an outpouring of love for their friend. You can read the full post below.

After previously entering a not guilty plea on one count of allegedly violating Georgia’s racketeering law, Gunna was denied bond at the end of May. His trial date is set for Jan. 9, 2023. Prosecutors are arguing that Wunna is a documented gang member in a command position.

They are also actively trying to use Gunna and other YSL members lyrics against them in trial. This controversial strategy has prompted 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles and Atlantic Record’s COO Julie Greenwald to create a petition called ‘Rap Music on Trial: Protect Black Art.’ You can sign it here.

In a video played at this past weekend’s Hot 97 Summer Jam, Gunna’s longtime friend Young Thug spoke about how letting this evidence be used is taking away from the artist’s creative expression.

Creative expression is a huge reason why Gunna and Young Thug are the stars they are today. That is evident by the success of their careers. Gunna was probably having one of the best years of his young one before all of this happened. With the release of his third studio album ‘DS4Ever‘ (Drip Season 4Ever) on January 7, Mr. Drip or Drown earned his second consecutive number one album with 150,000 album-equivalent units. The song ‘Pushin’ P’ that seamlessly took over the world peaked at number seven on the Billboard charts. In the letter he released today on his 29th birthday, Gunna wanted to remind fans that although he’s going through a tough time, “We still pushing Ps Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistance.”

A powerful message from a true P. HAPPY 29TH BIRTHDAY GUNNA!

Gunna Pens A Passionate Letter To His Fans On His 29th Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com