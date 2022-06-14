Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Charlotte Area on Tuesday

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Heatwave Over France

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Charlotte area from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m.

The heat index is projected to be near 112 degrees.

The Charlotte area has not been under an excessive heat warning since July 2012.

Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday and be near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is some tips to beat the heat:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room
  • Check on relatives, neighbors, and the elderly
  • Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles
  • If possible, reschedule outdoor activities until early morning or evening.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

Read the full story here.

charlotte , heat wave , local , weather

Close