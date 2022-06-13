Jennifer Hudson Reaches Rare EGOT Status After The 75th Annual Tony Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status after the 75th Annual Tony Awards named the best of Broadway in the 2021-22 season.

On Sunday (June 12), Hudson became the 17th entertainer to reach the rare status of the industry’s highest honor. Tennis fans may compare this to reaching the gratified grand slam.

Hudson’s Tony Award achievement is the final piece to her EGOT puzzle, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and finally, a Tony.

The talented entertainer won a Tony for A Strange Loop, which was nominated for best musical. Hudson served as aa producer on the project. The show is described by its creator Michael R. Jackson as “a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show… who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self hatred.”

Hudson’s previous awards were received throughout the span of 13-year long career. She won a Daytime Emmy last year for the animated short Baby Yaga, which she co-produced and performed as a voice actress. Hudson is also a two-time Grammy award winner for The Color Purple and her debut self-titled studio album, which was released in 2009. In 2007, she won an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls as the beloved Effie.

The all-around talent once joked when asked about her plans to achieve EGOT status saying, “I should get two more dogs.”

She goes onto explain she manifested her first two major achievements when naming her little furry friends.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said at the time. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

Congrats, Jennifer Hudson! Well deserved. Check out a list of the 75th Annual Tony Award winners here.

Jennifer Hudson Reaches Rare EGOT Status After The 75th Annual Tony Awards