Things To Do In Charlotte This Weekend

The weekend is finally upon us! If you’re looking for things to do in the Charlotte area, look no further.
Saturday, June 11
- Eat Black Charlotte Restaurant Week
- Various locations
- Varying Prices
- Smithfield “Hot Grill Summer” (free cookout with BBQ sampler)
- 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- FREE
- Ballantyne’s Backyard
- EatBlkCharlotte Food & Culture Festival
- 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- 835 Gesco Street
- Family Dance Party, with 107.9’s Ramona Holloway
- 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- FREE
- Symphony Park
- Charlotte Edge Fest (live painting, music, dancing, spoken words & more)
- 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Charlotte Art League
- Summer Solstice Celebration (live music)
- 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Primal Brewery, Huntersville
Sunday, June 12
- Throw it Back to Pay it Forward: Hip Hop Yoga Party
- 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
- $10.00
- Lenny Boy Brewing Co.
- Pop-Up Record Shop
- 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- FREE
- Buzzed Viking Brewing Company
- Classic Black Cinema: The Watermelon Woman
- 2:00 pm
- $9.00
- Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
- Gratitude in the Gardens
- 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- UNCC Botanical Gardens